Short Interest in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Rises By 11.1%

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 7.0 %

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

NASDAQ IMMX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 37,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,803. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

