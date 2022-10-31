Short Interest in Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Drops By 14.0%

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of INVVY stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. Indivior has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Indivior ( OTCMKTS:INVVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 66.83%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Indivior will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

