Short Interest in Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Drops By 14.0%

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Indivior Stock Performance
Shares of INVVY stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. Indivior has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $22.58.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Further Reading
