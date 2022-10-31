Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Increases By 15.8%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:JHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 101,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. On average, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

