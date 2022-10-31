Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expands By 7.6%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Get James River Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth $13,876,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in James River Group by 663.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 524,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 455,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth $9,446,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth $7,116,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Trading Up 1.1 %

JRVR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. 174,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,323. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.