Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Declines By 12.3%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,471,800 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 1,678,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 359.0 days.

Japan Post Stock Performance

JPHLF remained flat at $6.69 during midday trading on Monday. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Japan Post has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

