Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Declines By 5.0%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Jiayin Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,714. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 497.84% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $121.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiayin Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jiayin Group worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

