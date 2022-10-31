Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Declines By 5.0%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Jiayin Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ JFIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,714. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.20.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 497.84% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $121.16 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.