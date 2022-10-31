Short Interest in Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Drops By 6.2%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,227,300 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 3,440,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 221.0 days.

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHOTF shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kahoot! ASA from 33.00 to 30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kahoot! ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

