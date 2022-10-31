Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Grows By 8.3%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kerry Properties stock remained flat at $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

