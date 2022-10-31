Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Drops By 9.0%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
KEQU traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
