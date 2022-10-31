Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Decreases By 12.8%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. 293,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,119. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

