Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expands By 15.0%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 491,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,700,000 after acquiring an additional 292,935 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $15,871,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 50.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,448 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 89.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 197,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,269 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Trading Down 0.7 %

Masonite International stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

