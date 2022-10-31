Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rises By 14.9%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,900 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 925,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 443.3 days.

Mitsubishi Price Performance

OTCMKTS MSBHF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. Mitsubishi has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.02 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsubishi will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

