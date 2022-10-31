Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Grows By 15.6%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,600 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 638,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,751. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
