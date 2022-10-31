Short Interest in Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Grows By 15.0%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,298,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,999,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance
Shares of Precious Shipping Public stock remained flat at 0.59 during trading on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a fifty-two week low of 0.44 and a fifty-two week high of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.52.
About Precious Shipping Public
