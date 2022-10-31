Short Interest in Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Grows By 15.0%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,298,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,999,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance

Shares of Precious Shipping Public stock remained flat at 0.59 during trading on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a fifty-two week low of 0.44 and a fifty-two week high of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.52.

About Precious Shipping Public

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

