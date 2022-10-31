Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Increases By 14.8%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PreveCeutical Medical Trading Down 13.8 %
OTCMKTS:PRVCF opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
