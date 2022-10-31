Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Expands By 19.0%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PUMSY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Puma from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Puma from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.42. 39,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,429. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Puma has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $13.08.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

