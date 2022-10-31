Short Interest in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Rises By 14.0%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 498,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 603.60% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

