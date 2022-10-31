Short Interest in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW) Expands By 16.0%

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Redwoods Acquisition Trading Up 45.5 %

RWODW stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04. Redwoods Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Redwoods Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

