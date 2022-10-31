Short Interest in Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Drops By 28.1%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 820,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.1 days.

Relx Price Performance

OTCMKTS RLXXF traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $27.10. 8,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Get Relx alerts:

About Relx

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.