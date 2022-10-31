Short Interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Expands By 15.2%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 492,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RMGC stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,328,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

