Short Interest in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Increases By 15.1%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,077 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RPM International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in RPM International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in RPM International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.57. 1,128,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.17. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.