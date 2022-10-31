Short Interest in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Rises By 14.3%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,900 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 848,300 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Insider Transactions at Sculptor Capital Management
In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 255,149 shares of company stock valued at $851,757 in the last ninety days. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.