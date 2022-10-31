Short Interest in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Increases By 13.0%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 226,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,014. The company has a market cap of $207.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. SEACOR Marine has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.02 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

