Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Grows By 14.3%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,400,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.21. 1,630,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,684. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

