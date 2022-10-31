Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Decreases By 5.3%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
GCTAY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.54. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,154. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
