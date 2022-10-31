Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Decreases By 5.3%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

GCTAY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.54. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,154. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

