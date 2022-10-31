Short Interest in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Increases By 16.0%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 560,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $770,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $875,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 131.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE:TDW traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 710,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $35.48.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

