Sicart Associates LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,165,184. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

