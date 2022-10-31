Sicart Associates LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.0 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.82. 130,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,646,375. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

