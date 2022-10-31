Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Given New €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

SSLLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €115.00 ($117.35) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siltronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Siltronic Price Performance

Siltronic stock remained flat at $54.77 during trading on Monday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $160.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86.

About Siltronic

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.14 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

