SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up to $33.77

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $635.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $410,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $410,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,352 shares of company stock worth $4,267,717. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

