Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $266.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.78. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.