Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $266.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.78. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
