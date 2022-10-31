Simon Property Group (SPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

