Simon Property Group (SPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
