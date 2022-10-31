SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $56.40 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $56.40 million and $1.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,502.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004232 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00044925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022570 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,765,725.2394464 with 1,116,099,691.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05158681 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,894,519.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

