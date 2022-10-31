Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 403,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,892. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. The business had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 103.07%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

