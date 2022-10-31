Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of United Bankshares worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in United Bankshares by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 417,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

United Bankshares Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.75%.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.