Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $332,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.