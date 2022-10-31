Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Guess’ worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess’

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guess’ Price Performance

Guess’ stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Guess’, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

