Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after buying an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,455,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,536 shares of company stock worth $4,133,727 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of COF stock opened at $107.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.