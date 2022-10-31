Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.76 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Plexus by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $98.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $958,970. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

