Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $168.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.23 and a 200-day moving average of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

