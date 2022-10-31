Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 34.0% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 24.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Shares of COLB opened at $33.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.