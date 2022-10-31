Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,110 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,627 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

