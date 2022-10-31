Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 409 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 192,637 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 143,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $224.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.34. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

