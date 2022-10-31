Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 8,294 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after buying an additional 431,192 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,421,000 after purchasing an additional 443,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 605,665 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.85. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

