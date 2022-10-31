Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LITM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,340. Snow Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres located in Manitoba.

