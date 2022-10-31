SOMESING (SSX) Reaches One Day Volume of $836,837.00

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $53.83 million and $836,837.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.17 or 0.31444476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012277 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

