Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE SON traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.08. 1,612,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,364. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $10,227,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

