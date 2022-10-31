South32 Limited (LON:S32) Insider Buys £22,620 in Stock

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) insider Xiaoling Liu bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £22,620 ($27,332.04).
S32 opened at GBX 198.96 ($2.40) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.89. The firm has a market cap of £9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 403.67. South32 Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 185.22 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.50 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.09. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
