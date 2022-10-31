Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $50.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.27.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.7 %
Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
