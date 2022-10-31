Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $50.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

