Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

SWN stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,070,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after buying an additional 524,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,997,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,679,000 after buying an additional 524,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.